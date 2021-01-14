Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Rises By 241.4%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

