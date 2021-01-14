Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Rises By 241.4%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
