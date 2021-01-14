Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Decreases By 38.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,677.0 days.
ENRFF remained flat at $$5.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.78.
About Enerflex
