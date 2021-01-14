Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Decreases By 38.5%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,677.0 days.

ENRFF remained flat at $$5.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.78.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

