Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declines By 90.9%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 26,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

