Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Decreases By 59.5%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE EFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 27,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter worth $169,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter valued at $420,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

