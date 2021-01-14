Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Decreases By 59.5%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE EFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 27,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.