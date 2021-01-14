Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Expands By 379.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 379.6% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Dogness has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.42.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
