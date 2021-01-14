Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Expands By 379.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 379.6% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Dogness has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

