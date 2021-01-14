Short Interest in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Declines By 47.3%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CYREN has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

