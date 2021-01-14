Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 55.2%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.