Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Drops By 75.4%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRDCY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 57,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

