Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 70.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 10,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,623. Braskem has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Santander upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

