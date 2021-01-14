Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Drops By 38.6%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 85.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,800. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.