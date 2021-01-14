Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 378.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 378.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CII stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CII. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 74.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $361,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

