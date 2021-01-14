Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Increases By 77.1%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of BPPPF remained flat at $$17.70 during trading hours on Thursday. BID has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90.

Separately, HSBC cut BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

