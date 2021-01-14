Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Decreases By 54.5%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

