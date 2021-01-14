Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 38.1%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Allianz has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

