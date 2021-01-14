Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,058.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,199.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

