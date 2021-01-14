ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $125.85 and last traded at $125.16, with a volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWAV. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $562,472.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $213,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,557 shares of company stock worth $40,449,964 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

