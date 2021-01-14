Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.08. 71,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 121,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.