Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,631 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VIS stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

