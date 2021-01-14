Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 325 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECPG opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.