Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $709,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $226.42 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.70 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.96.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

