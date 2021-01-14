Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

DE opened at $301.22 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.