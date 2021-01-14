Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

