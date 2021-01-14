Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

