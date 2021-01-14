Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 4,779,793 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

