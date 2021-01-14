Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $183.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cavco Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

