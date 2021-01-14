Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 405 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2,947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $1.46. The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty Braves Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.