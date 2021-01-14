Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 26 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $809.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

