Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,894 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.63. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

