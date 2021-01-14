Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 712 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,719,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,015,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

