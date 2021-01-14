Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 373 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Chart Industries stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

