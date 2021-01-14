Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 2,092 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.