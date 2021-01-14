Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 4,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.26%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.