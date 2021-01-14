Shaw Communications Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 819,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,988. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

