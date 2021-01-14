Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -520.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,756 shares of company stock worth $34,137,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.