Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.