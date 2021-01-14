Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 696111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VII. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.
About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
