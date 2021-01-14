Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 696111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VII. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.