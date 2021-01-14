Sessia (KICKS) Price Reaches $0.0965 on Top Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $871,530.73 and $175,404.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

