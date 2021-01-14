Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

MCRB stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 4.14. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

