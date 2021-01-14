Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $68.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 859,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 663,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

