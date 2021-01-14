Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SECO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52. Secoo has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.29 million for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Secoo by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

