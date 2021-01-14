Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Short Interest Update

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Sears Canada stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 6,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,570. Sears Canada has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Sears Canada Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

