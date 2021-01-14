Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,873 shares of the airline’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

