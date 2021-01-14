Sean Desmond Sells 64,331 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nCino stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

