Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $2,387,385.65 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $2,387,385.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $17,750,736.05.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84.

NASDAQ STX opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

