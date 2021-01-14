Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

ENV stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -649.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $1,579,854.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,167.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

