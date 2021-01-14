Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

