Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

