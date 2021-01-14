Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,759.75 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

