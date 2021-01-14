Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,435.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTM. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,010.00 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $995.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

