Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.64 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

